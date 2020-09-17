Grand jury to hear sex crime cases against Cowarts man

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Houston County grand jury will hear the cases against a Cowarts man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor, including rape.

Tyrone Snell, 61, was arrested July 24 and charged with two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis waived the cases to be heard by a grand jury.

Police say the alleged incidents began in May 2017.

“Mr. Snell allegedly forced a minor female victim to engage in a sex act in the 1200 block of Ziegler Street,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Also, in 2019 in the 800 block of Sunset Drive, Mr. Snell forced the same victim to once again engage in a sex act and at a later date inappropriately touched the minor.”

According to Owens, a family member of the victim reported the incidents to police.

