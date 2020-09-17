 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand jury to hear sex crime cases against Cowarts man
0 comments

Grand jury to hear sex crime cases against Cowarts man

{{featured_button_text}}

A Houston County grand jury will hear the cases against a Cowarts man charged with multiple sex crimes involving a minor, including rape.

Tyrone Snell, 61, was arrested July 24 and charged with two counts of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Houston County District Judge Benjamin Lewis waived the cases to be heard by a grand jury.

Police say the alleged incidents began in May 2017.

“Mr. Snell allegedly forced a minor female victim to engage in a sex act in the 1200 block of Ziegler Street,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Also, in 2019 in the 800 block of Sunset Drive, Mr. Snell forced the same victim to once again engage in a sex act and at a later date inappropriately touched the minor.”

According to Owens, a family member of the victim reported the incidents to police.

Grand jury to hear sex crime cases against Cowarts man

Tyrone Snell

 Houston County Jail
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert