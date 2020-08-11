Hartford funeral home arson suspect arrested

HARTFORD — Hartford Police made an arrest in the Thursday evening fire at the Magnolia Funeral Home.

George Michael Helms is charged with arson.

According to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward, evidence was collected during the investigation including video surveillance, which identified Helms as the arson suspect.

Thursday’s fire was the second reported fire at the funeral home since June. The first fire was reported on June 15; it caused exterior damage to the siding of the building. Thursday’s fire also caused exterior damage to the funeral home.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Helms is in the Geneva County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

