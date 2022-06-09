Hartford man sentenced to 30 years for sexual exploitation of a child

MONTGOMERY – A Hartford man was sentenced Tuesday to 360 months in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama announced Thursday.

Following his 30-year prison sentence, Steven Anthony Jackson, 21, will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to his plea agreement and other federal court documents, Jackson specifically admitted that in 2019 he enticed a 12-year-old girl to send nude photos to him via a computer or smartphone. Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge on April 18, 2022.

This case was investigated by FBI offices in Mobile, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Columbus, Ohio, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and the Knox County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.