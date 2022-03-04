Hartford teen reportedly ignored passenger's warning to slow down before fatal wreck

A Hartford teen charged with reckless manslaughter in a June wreck that killed a Florida woman and injured another allegedly ignored a 14-year-old’s warnings to slow down before barreling into traffic.

Court documents filed earlier this week also indicate that 18-year-old William Jackson Birdsong of Hartford had recently used marijuana, as high amounts of a metabolic byproduct of THC was detected in his blood, according to a forensic toxicology report. Marijuana was also found in the back of the truck that Birdsong was driving.

Birdsong was indicted on charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault in the three-car pileup he allegedly caused when his truck struck a car in a construction zone. A Westville, Florida, woman died in the accident and another man was injured.

Prior to the wreck, a 14-year-old passenger in the truck told investigators that he pleaded with Birdsong to slow down, but Birdsong did not heed his warnings. Instead, it’s estimated in the report that the truck driven by Birdsong was traveling 68 mph at the time it plowed into traffic at a standstill on Alabama Highway 167.