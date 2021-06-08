Head-on collision kills Opp woman

OPP – A head-on collision involving a commercial vehicle claimed the life on an Opp woman here on Tuesday.
Ashley Deborah Lord, 32, was driving a 2006 Honda CR-V traveling south on U.S. 231. The crash occurred when a 2017 Great Dane traveling north crossed the center line into the southbound lane. As a result, the Great Dane collided head-on with the Honda, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Lord was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred approximately three miles south of Opp city limits.
ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is still investigating the crash and did not release further details.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
