HEADLAND – A Headland man has been charged with murder in the death of woman who was found Monday fatally stabbed in her residence, according to Headland Police Chief Mark Jones.

In a news release, Jones said Alex McKay, 39, was charged with murder after police here responded to a 911 call Monday around 6 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene at 202 Rock Creek Road, they found Annie Salters McKay dead on the dining room floor with multiple stab wounds and cuts.

Alex McKay, who residence was listed as 25 Martin Luther King Drive, Headland, was arrested and charged with murder and transported to the Henry County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million. The news release did not say if the individuals were related or any additional details of the incident.

The police chief said he would like to thank the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, the Henry County Tactical Team, and the Dothan Police Department for their assistance in the case. “This is a great example of all departments coming together for the same purpose,” Jones said.