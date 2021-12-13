Headland man sentenced 3 years in federal prison for illegally possessing handgun

MONTGOMERY – A Headland man has been sentenced to three years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart .

On Friday, a federal judge sentenced 44-year-old Dedric J. Dean to 36 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, officers with the Ozark Police Department spotted a vehicle driven by Dean that had been reported stolen and performed a traffic stop on May 12, 2020. Officers searched the vehicle and found a 9mm handgun.

Dean has several felony convictions on his record that prohibit him from possessing firearms. Dean pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 23.

This case was investigated by the Ozark Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell T. Duraski, Chelsea Phillips, and Joshua J. Wendell prosecuted the case.

