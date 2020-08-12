Headland police host ‘Back to School Supply Drive’

HEADLAND – With many parents being out of work or with some households seeing a cut in payroll many parents are wondering how their child will have what they need to start back to school. The Headland Police Department has joined forces with the Henry County Department of Human Resources to take that worry away from Headland parents.
Headland Police Department will kick off its Back to School Supply Drive Aug. 17. The event will run through Aug. 31.
School Resource Officer/K9 Officer Bethany Hicks is overseeing the project.
“Officer Hicks and our K9 Harlow have a passion for our students in our Headland schools and we wanted to do something we thought would help the parents and benefit the children who may be facing harder times this school year, due to the COVID-19,” Headland Police Chief Mark Jones said.
A drop-off box will be located at the Headland Police Department. Residents are asked to drop of an extra school supply that can help a local student be prepared for their first day of school.
“School starts next month and I want to make sure each student has what they need to learn,” Hicks said. “No student needs to do without what they need, and that’s why this event is so important. A student having the necessary supplies they need for school provides self-confidence and takes away a worry.”
Items needed include paper, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, composition notebooks, markers, dry erase markers, paper, hand sanitizer, handheld pencil sharpener, scissors, and folders.
Henry County Department of Human Resources in Henry County has provided the Headland Police Department with a list of children needing school supply assistance.
“During this trying time, parents are facing many worries and concerns,” Jones said. “I urge anyone who can donate an extra school supply to please do so. It is very important that each child has what they need to learn on the first day of school.”
