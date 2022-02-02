Headland woman charged with meth trafficking

Police arrested a Headland woman for carrying 180 grams of methamphetamine in her car.
Corey Theresa Beaver, 27, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
Police said she was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of South Park Avenue and Selma Street in Dothan on Monday after the drug enforcement task force recovered a large amount of methamphetamine.
She is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $750,000 bond.
ALEA State Bureau of Investigation’s Alabama DETF – Region B is comprised of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
