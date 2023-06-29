NEW BROCKTON — A New Brockton High School teacher was arrested on Thursday after allegedly having inappropriate communications with a student, Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd said.

Heartlee Pittman, 25, of Troy faces one count of "school employee distributing or soliciting obscene material to or a from a student." He turned himself in to authorities at the Coffee County Jail on Thursday.

He was released on a $1,500 bond less than an hour later.

“Investigators with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the incident and as a result obtained an arrest warrant on Pitman.”

Byrd said the CCSO received a report of possible inappropriate communications between a teacher and a student under the age of 19 at New Brockton High School.

No further details about the incident were immediately released.