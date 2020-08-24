 Skip to main content
Henry County man accused of committing sex crime while victim was intoxicated
Henry County man accused of committing sex crime while victim was intoxicated

A Headland man was arrested Saturday after police say he allegedly committed a sex crime at a local motel against an intoxicated female.

Marvin Galloway, 56, is charged with first-degree sodomy.

Officers responded to a local motel room in the 2900 block of Ross Clark Circle.

“Once officers were on scene it was determined Mr. Galloway allegedly committed the sex crime while his acquaintance was intoxicated and unable to consent,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Galloway is booked in the Houston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Henry County man accused of committing sex crime while victim was intoxicated

Marvin Galloway

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
