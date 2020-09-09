High school student strikes school resource officer; punishment alternative school

ASHFORD - One Ashford High School student started his first day of school Tuesday by receiving 45 days at the Houston County Alternative School.

According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, a 14-year-old male Ashford High School student attempted to leave the school property, and once the school resource officer tried to stop the student a tussle began.

“The deputy was struck during the altercation with the student, but no injuries were received,” Valenza said. “From information gathered, the student has previous issues with former school systems in another state.”

According to Valenza, the Houston County School System ordered the student to attend 45 days at the Houston County Alternative School for attempting to leave the school campus and the physical altercation with the deputy.

