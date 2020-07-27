You are the owner of this article.
High speed chase ends in Cottonwood; passenger apprehended, search called off for driver
High speed chase in Cottonwood

Alabama State Troopers look for evidence inside of a car that was involved in a high speed chase in Cottonwood on Monday morning.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

A high-speed chase that began on US 231 South around 10:30 Monday morning ended with one suspect in custody and a search for the potentially armed driver called off after several hours.

According to police, the driver fled on foot into a wooded area near a creek. The passenger was apprehended, and informed officers the driver may have a firearm.

One firearm was located inside the vehicle. The passenger was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. No names are being released.

Troopers and Cottonwood police  stationed patrol units in various spots near Metcalf Road and Granger Street in Cottonwood. A nearby mobile home park with abandoned mobile homes was also searched.

The name of the suspect is unknown at this time. However, it has been confirmed the suspect is from Florida.

One trooper vehicle was damaged during the chase, but no injuries were reported.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office provided tracking dogs to assist in the search for the suspect. 

