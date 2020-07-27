High speed chase ends in Cottonwood; passenger apprehended, search continues for driver

A high-speed chase that began on US 231 South around 10:30 Monday morning has ended with one suspect in custody and the search continues for the driver.

According to police, the passenger was apprehended and the driver fled on foot into a wooded area near a creek. The passenger informed officers the driver could possibly be armed with a firearm.

Troopers and Cottonwood police have stationed patrol units in various spots near Metcalf Road and Granger Street in Cottonwood search for the suspect. A nearby mobile home park with abandoned mobile homes is also being searched.

The name of the suspect is unknown at this time. However, it has been confirmed the suspect is from Florida.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has providing tracking dogs to assist in the search for the suspect. One of the dogs is a bloodhound; the other is a dual-purpose animal.

