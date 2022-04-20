Homeless man charged with setting fire at vacant Dothan motel

A homeless man was arrested for setting a fire at a vacant motel in downtown Dothan on Tuesday evening.

Police detained 33-year-old Joe Edward Thomas at the scene as he was seen leaving Town Terrace Inn, located next to the Dothan Eagle, after the fire started. He was charged with second-degree arson and his bond was set at $30,000.

The investigation into Tuesday’s fire revealed Thomas was in possession of copper that had been removed from an air-conditioning unit in the room where the fire was located. A witness observed him leaving the room at the time the fire started.

Officers located him on the property covered in soot. According to police, no motive has been identified in the case.

Thomas had two previous encounters with police at this property and had been given a trespass warning on Jan. 26 and was arrested for trespassing on April 8.

Tuesday’s fire is the second time within a month the building has been intentionally set on fire. The first blaze occurred on March 28 and a suspect was charged with arson in that case. The property is currently being remodeled.

The blaze on Tuesday also marked the fifth time within a month that Dothan Fire Department personnel put out a fire at an unoccupied building downtown.

An abandoned residence near East Newton and North Range streets was on fire with flames visible when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday evening. Another unsolved fire occurred last Monday at an unoccupied building at the corner of South Lena Street and West Main Street.

Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said all the fires are believed to be a result of arson, although the two mentioned above are still being investigated and no suspects have been named.

“I’m not aware of any connection in these fires,” Williams said on Wednesday. “We have a joint Police and Fire Task Force for arson cases and they are working together to figure out the cause of these fires and figuring out how to stop them.”

Williams encouraged property owners with vacant downtown properties to take the effort to secure the building properly so people can’t easily access it.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

