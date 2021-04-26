Homicide investigation underway after 3 bodies found inside car in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA - A homicide investigation is underway in Eufaula, where three bodies were found in a partially submerged car in the lake Monday morning.

Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins confirmed that a blue sedan with three bodies inside was discovered in Lake Eufaula near Creek Town Park.

Watkins said a passerby notified a crossing guard of the car in the lake, and the crossing guard called the department to make a report. The department was notified at about 7:18 a.m.

The coroner’s office confirmed that three bodies were found submerged in the car, but could not confirm the condition of the bodies.

Watkins said the investigation is being assisted by the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). He said he could not share further information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SBI anonymous hotline at 1-800-392-8011.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.