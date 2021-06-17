Houston Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in identifying thieves

Several pieces of equipment and a motorcycle were stolen from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office impound lot, and now investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects.

On May 22, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into property stolen from the Columbia Highway impound lot between May 16 and May 21 by two white males.

During this time frame, the following property has been identified as stolen: silver and black 2019 Anvil double-axle trailer, green 2021 John Deere zero-turn mower (model Z515E54A), red and white (possibly painted yellow) 209 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle, a MagnaFlow catalytic converter, and a pressure washer.

Video surveillance indicates multiple locks to the impound lot were cut and accessed between 11:32 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on May 21. Video captured a small white single pickup truck enter the lot and minutes later, the pickup truck leaves the lot towing the 2019 Anvil trailer. The pickup truck and trailer traveled eastbound on Columbia Highway before turning left onto Eastland Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or whereabouts of stolen property can call the sheriff’s office at (334)-677-4808.

