Two Houston County inmates seek early release from the Alabama from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) next week.
Otis Lenard Whitt is currently serving a 45-year prison sentence after being convicted in 1999 on a charge of second-degree rape, distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree escape, and criminal possession of a forged instrument in Houston County. In 2016, Whitt was paroled, but later violated his parole and was returned to prison.
Whitt was first convicted in 1996 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years in prison, but was released after serving just half of his sentence. He was also convicted in 1998 for a possession of a controlled substance. In 2001 he was convicted on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance, and in 2018 he was convicted on a charge of possession and receipt of a controlled substance.
According to the ADOC, Whitt has served 22 years and seven months of his sentence. His parole hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Douglas Dwayne Farmer is currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of 17 crimes across the Wiregrass area, including 11 third-degree burglaries -- 10 in Houston County and one in Dale County in 1992.
Farmer was originally sentenced in 1993 to 10 years but was released from prison after serving less than one year. In 1994 he was sent back to prison for the robberies in Houston County and a new charge in Dale County, along with two 1994 convictions on a charge of first-degree theft of property in Dale County. In 2000, Farmer was out on parole when he was convicted on a charge of first-degree receiving stolen property and credit card fraud in Houston County and sentenced to life. A year later, he was convicted of second-degree escape in Coffee County and in 2008 he was convicted of obstructing justice in Houston County.
According to the ADOC, Farmer has served 18 years and nine months of his life sentence. His parole hearing is scheduled for Sept. 2.
