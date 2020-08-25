Houston County man arrested on multiple fraud charges

A Dothan man faces multiple fraud charges after police say he attempted to use someone else’s credit card to make unauthorized transactions.

Tony Tuan Tran, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to police, during the month of April, Tran allegedly attempted used a victim’s credit card on 12 different occasions at a local business in the 4800 block of Montgomery Highway.

“At this time we are unsure how Mr. Tran came to have possession of the credit card,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “However, during the investigation it was determined between April 1 and April 24, Mr. Tran entered a local business on 12 different occasions to make unauthorized transactions totaling $5,500.”

Video surveillance identified Tran as the suspect.

Trans is out of jail on bonds totaling $60,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.