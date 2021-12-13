 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County man behind bars after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her daughter
0 Comments
alert top story

Houston County man behind bars after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her daughter

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon O'shun Hill

Brandon O'shun Hill, 36

 Sable Riley

A Houston County man is being held without bond after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at gunpoint.

Brandon O'shun Hill, 36, was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and first-degree domestic violence by burglary.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Hill made entry into the residence on Melody Lane by kicking in the front door. Armed with a handgun, Hill took the woman and young child outside the residence and forced them into her vehicle.

At some point, Owens said Hill struck a third victim in the head with his handgun.

Hill forced his ex-girlfriend to drive to a location in the 1500 block of Pryor Street, where the victims were able to escape and notify police.

Hill was later arrested and is being held at the Houston County Jail without bond for the domestic violence charge. Bond amounts for the other charges total $75,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert