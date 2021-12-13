Houston County man behind bars after kidnapping ex-girlfriend and her daughter

A Houston County man is being held without bond after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and her daughter at gunpoint.

Brandon O'shun Hill, 36, was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, and first-degree domestic violence by burglary.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Hill made entry into the residence on Melody Lane by kicking in the front door. Armed with a handgun, Hill took the woman and young child outside the residence and forced them into her vehicle.

At some point, Owens said Hill struck a third victim in the head with his handgun.

Hill forced his ex-girlfriend to drive to a location in the 1500 block of Pryor Street, where the victims were able to escape and notify police.

Hill was later arrested and is being held at the Houston County Jail without bond for the domestic violence charge. Bond amounts for the other charges total $75,000.

