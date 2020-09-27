Houston County man dies in one-vehicle accident

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GORDON - A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has claimed the life of a Houston County man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Huey Graham Lee III, 39, of Gordan was killed when the 1993 Honda Accord he was operating left the road, struck a mailbox and overturned several times at approximately 9:10 p.m. Lee was not using a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Lee’s vehicle was life-flighted to a Tallahassee hospital in serious condition.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, ALEA state troopers said in a news release.

The accident occurred on Fire Department Road, ten miles south of Gordon. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.