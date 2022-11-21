IN CUSTODY: 14-year-old boy arrested in double murder of two Dothan women Sunday night

Dothan police have charged a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two Dothan women at a Fifth Avenue residence Sunday night.

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., 14, of Dothan, is charged as a juvenile with two counts of capital murder. He is being held at the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center.

Police responding to a report of two people being shot found two women dead from gunshot wounds at a home in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in east Dothan at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The victims, 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells, both of Dothan.

Oliver also has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle which occurred in July 2022. Oliver Jr. has been sought by authorities since that time. Because he is a juvenile, no further information related to Oliver will be released. Oliver's social media profile includes references to murder and photographs of Oliver with assorted weapons, including a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Anyone who has information related to crime is asked to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.