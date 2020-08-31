Internet trading company commits fraud against church to make profit off impact payments

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) barred Asic Bitpro and Elizabeth Cummings from operating in Alabama for fraudulent claims, deceptive advertising, and failing to register with the ASC.

Cummings used a popular social media platform to solicit an Alabama resident to invest their COVID-19 economic impact payment. Cummings further encouraged the Alabama resident to collect and pool the COVID-19 economic impact payments received by their church group in the fraudulent scheme.

Bitpro’s website (www..asicbitpro.net) and Cumming’s social media profile advertise fraudulent cryptocurrency cloud mining plans. The mining plans solicit investors by guaranteeing outrageous rates of return of 7,662% to 34,259%. Neither Bitpro and Cummings nor anyone else can guarantee returns to investors. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued an alert that verified Bitpro as an international fraud scheme.

“Technology buzzwords, such as ‘cryptocurrency,’ ‘cloud mining,’ and ‘quantum computing,’ are often exploited by fraudsters to take advantage of well-meaning investors,” said ASC Director Joseph P. Borg. “Start your conversations by asking ‘Are you licensed?’ and ‘Are your products registered?’ and then call the ASC to verify.”