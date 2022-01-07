‘It’s a political thing’: Wiregrass sheriffs against ending pistol permit requirement

The background check allows the sheriff’s office to ensure the individual does not have past felony or violent crimes convictions, is not under indictment for a felony or violent crime, or prior commitments to mental health facilities before issuing a permit. These classes of people cannot own or possess a gun under state and federal laws.

If the permit requirement is repealed, deputies will no longer have probable cause to search vehicles if they see a gun since not having a permit would no longer be illegal.

Valenza said he believes the motive behind the bill is purely political and has little to do with the Second Amendment, something he wholeheartedly supports.

“Legal people should be armed, not thugs with stolen guns, and the permit check helps us make that process work,” Valenza said.

In fact, Valenza, a longtime law enforcement officer, says he encourages law-abiding citizens to arm themselves for protection.

“If you dial 9-1-1, we’re coming, but you’re on your own until we get there,” Valenza said.

Bobby Timmons, executive director of the Alabama Sheriff’s Association and a former state legislator, also disapproves the proposed bill.