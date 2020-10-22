 Skip to main content
Jackson County Sheriff's investigating death; no evidence of foul play
Jackson County Sheriff's investigating death; no evidence of foul play

MARIANNA - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of man found lying in a wooded area with no apparent injuries.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, around 4:55 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible deceased person lying in a wooded area approximately 5 yards from Maddox Road east of Highway 73. The area is south of Marianna and Interstate 10 and near Altha.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a white male, later identified as Donald Stephen Clipper, deceased with no apparent injuries. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

This incident continues to be under investigation and anyone with any information about Donald Clipper is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or 850-482-9648.

