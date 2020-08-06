Jealousy drives armed landlord to unlawfully enter rental property; tenant fires shot

MARIANNA – A landlord here faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after police say anger and jealousy led him to illegally enter his occupied rental property armed with a shovel.

William Tracy Spivey, 59, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with the deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery, after law enforcement responded to a call involving a shooting on Riverbend Road.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts, Spivey uninvited went inside a rental property he owned on Riverbend Road that was occupied by a tenant and his two children.

During the investigation it was determined while Spivey was at the location he began banging on the window loudly. The tenant went outside to approach Spivey and a verbal altercation occurred. Following the verbal altercation, the tenant went back inside where his two young children were located. Spivey then entered the home armed with a shovel.

Once Spivey was inside, the tenant retrieved a shotgun and ordered Spivey out of the house. Spivey made threats to do bodily harm to the tenant, and began advancing on him. The tenant then fired a shot in the direction of Spivey that did not hit him.