Judge dismisses assault charges against former Elba principal

A judge dismissed assault charges against the former principal of Elba Elementary School in a wreck that severely injured two women near Samson in June.

On Thursday, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault were dismissed by a judge during a court appearance in Geneva County, leaving 38-year-old Debra Johnson Strickland, of Samson, with a charge for leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Maxima Strickland was driving was traveling north on Alabama 87 when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The Outback swerved into the northbound lane to avoid colliding with the Maxima. Strickland then swerved back into the northbound lane and struck the Subaru.

Strickland then fled the crash scene on foot before being apprehended approximately one mile from the crash scene. The wreck caused several injuries.

One woman suffered a brain bleed and fractured spine and ribs, according to court records. Another woman suffered from a broken arm and hip injuries, while two others walked away with bruises.

David Harrison, Strickland’s attorney, said Strickland likely became disoriented in the crash after being injured and left to find help.

It is unclear if ALEA will bring additional charges as a representative on Wednesday said she could not immediately respond.

