Judge grants mental exam for Jakin man as state brings more charges

As a judge granted a mental exam for a man who claims he doesn’t remember stealing a police car and shooting at people in Dothan in mid-June, additional charges were filed by a state agency.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation has charged 42-year-old Jeffrey Michael Stewart, of Jakin, Georgia, with two counts of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, discharging a gun into an occupied building, and interfering with public safety communications.

A judge denied a motion to reduce his bonds Thursday that are set at $285,000.

These charges are in addition to charges filed by the Dothan Police Department after the June 16 crimes of two counts of attempted murder, making a terrorist threat, and three counts of criminal mischief – all based on events that occurred before Stewart was shot by a police officer at the Volkswagen dealership.

Stewart exchanged gunfire with Dothan police and was shot in the abdomen, per police reports. He then stole the officer’s car, and drove around the circle while being pursued by law enforcement from multiple agencies until he was cornered on Denton Road.