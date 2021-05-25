Judge orders pre-trial diversion for Ashford teacher accused of theft

A Houston County judge ordered pre-trial diversion for an Ashford teacher accused of stealing school funds in 2018.
Laura Morgan “Laurie” McWaters, 48, appeared with her attorney Christopher Calvin Reid days before her scheduled jury trial set for Monday to plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft of property after making a deal with the State of Alabama to enter into a pre-trial diversion contract, according to court documents.
Accordingly, Circuit Judge Butch Binford withheld adjudication of the defendant, meaning McWaters was not convicted of the alleged crime.
Upon written notice by the district attorney that McWaters has successfully completed pre-trial diversion, the court will dismiss the case. If not, the court will set a hearing to date to convict her.
McWaters was arrested April 13, 2018, by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree theft of property, a Class B felony that carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison.
Sheriff’s Office investigators say that during a 2018 routine state audit, the Houston County School Board learned that $6,126 was used from the Ashford High School’s student government account. During the time funds went missing, McWaters was the SGA sponsor, and its account was set up under her personal bank account for undetermined reasons.
The audit suggested that nearly $500 was spent on items that included clothing, beauty and hygiene products, pet food, DVDs, children’s games, and alcoholic beverages. More than $2,000 came from checks written to McWaters or her bank for cash, and $500 in cash was withdrawn from an ATM, investigators said.
McWaters was indicted by a grand jury in September 2018. She initially pleaded not guilty to the allegation and disputes the claim filed against her.
She remains employed as a teacher at Ashford High School.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.