Judge orders pre-trial diversion for Ashford teacher accused of theft

A Houston County judge ordered pre-trial diversion for an Ashford teacher accused of stealing school funds in 2018.

Laura Morgan “Laurie” McWaters, 48, appeared with her attorney Christopher Calvin Reid days before her scheduled jury trial set for Monday to plead guilty to one count of first-degree theft of property after making a deal with the State of Alabama to enter into a pre-trial diversion contract, according to court documents.

Accordingly, Circuit Judge Butch Binford withheld adjudication of the defendant, meaning McWaters was not convicted of the alleged crime.

Upon written notice by the district attorney that McWaters has successfully completed pre-trial diversion, the court will dismiss the case. If not, the court will set a hearing to date to convict her.

McWaters was arrested April 13, 2018, by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree theft of property, a Class B felony that carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison.