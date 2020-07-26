Judicial systems across the Wiregrass area prepare for jury trials to resume safely

According to Laye, when jury trials resume, all jurors will practice social distancing as well.

“We have masks and hand sanitizer available for jurors to utilize when trials resume,” Laye said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone stays safe during this trying time. Designated benches inside the courtrooms will be taped off, and social distancing will be enforced during court. Of course this will limit parties attending court hearings, but we are trying to make sure everyone stays safe. We have also installed plexiglass in front of each presiding judge. This also provides an extra form of protection.”

Dale County plans to relocate its venue for jury selection as well.

“Our primary plan is to have all potential jurors meet at the Ozark Civic Center for jury selections,” Dale County Circuit Clerk Delores Woodham said. “Masks will be provided as well as a hand sanitizer station. Of course, as time nears additional safety precautions may be added.”

Throughout the Wiregrass area, judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys are working to determine whether cases can be handled by Zoom to prevent case backlogs.

Additional safety precautions could be implemented when jury trials resume.

For a complete list of safety precautions being implemented in Wiregrass courthouses, contact your local courthouse for additional information.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.