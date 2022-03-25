Jury finds Enterprise man guilty of killing mother, burning body

After a short deliberation, a Dale County jury found an Enterprise man guilty of murdering his mother in May 2019 before burning her body.

Chad Brogdon, 38, was convicted of murder and abuse of a corpse on Thursday. His sentencing is set for May 12.

On May 14, 2019, around 5 p.m., a fisherman spotted a burning vehicle underneath a bridge near Hartford. Authorities discovered what appeared to be a body inside the vehicle, but indicated it was burned beyond recognition.

Police believed Brogdon killed his mother, Penny Newton, in Dale County and took her body in a vehicle to Geneva County, where he set the vehicle on fire.

“It was the worst crime scene I’ve been to and the most horrific crime I’ve prosecuted in my 18 years,” Kirke Adams, Dale-Geneva County district attorney, said on Friday. “I’m happy that the family can maybe move on from this horrible incident and find some peace that we were able to get justice for Penny.”

There were no other suspects identified in the case and no motive for the murder was unveiled. A psychological examination revealed that Brogdon had a history of substance abuse, though experts deemed him psychologically stable and fit to stand trial.

According to court records, Brogdon appears to have one prior felony conviction. He pleaded guilty to second degree forgery in connection with an alleged falsified $1,400 check in 2010. Court records indicate Brogdon wrote a letter to the judge to ask for an appointed attorney in the case because he said he could not afford one. In the letter, Brogdon said his mother and girlfriend were providing for him during his financial struggle.

“I appreciate the jury sitting through four days of testimony and coming to that decision,” Adams said. “I’m just thankful to law enforcement and all the witnesses in the case that helped us prove our case.”

Brogdon remains in the Dale County Jail, where he has been since his arrest, until his sentencing.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

