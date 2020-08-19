Jury trial reset for Dothan man charged with manslaughter in son’s death

A Dothan man charged with manslaughter in the 2019 death of his 2-year-old son has a new trial date.

Robert Patrick King, 36, is charged with manslaughter along with the child’s mother, Melinda King, 37, of Dothan. Robert King is also charged with first-degree possession of marijuana. His trial date is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 13. Melinda King’s jury trial date is scheduled for Sept. 28.

The child, 2-year-old Castiel King, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the family’s east Dothan home.

Investigators believe the toddler climbed into the vehicle about 3:15 p.m. Friday, June 28, and stayed there until an older sibling found him about four hours later.

Police say the parents were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into a parked car in temperatures approaching the mid-90s.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.

According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.elin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.