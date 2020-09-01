Jury trials to resume Oct. 5

Jury trials in Houston County are set to resume Oct. 5, and summons should begin arriving at potential jurors’ homes this week, according to Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick.
Multiple safety procedures have been put in place to keep jurors, court participants, and the public safe from COVID-19.
The new procedures include having one circuit judge conducting jury trials during a given week, instead of all five circuit judges conducting a single jury term. The court system believes this will reduce the number of prospective jurors who will be entering the courthouse each week. Additional procedures include sanitizing surfaces, temperature checking for fever, social distancing measures, sanitizing stations, one-way travel in stairwells for those who are able to use the stairs, limiting the number of people permitted in an elevator, and arranging courtrooms so that jurors will be seated at least six feet from other jurors. The courtroom itself used for jury deliberations. Masks will be required, face shields will be available, and plexiglass shields will be placed throughout courtrooms to provide additional protection.
The court system has also implemented a new juror summons process that will include online jury qualification. Individuals who receive a summons for jury duty will be instructed to use a computer or smart phone to log onto a secure website to complete a short questionnaire. By completing the questionnaire, potential jurors can qualify for jury service or request to be excused.
According to Derrick, jurors who are at heighten risk for contracting COVID-19 due to age or an underlying medical conditions may also use the online process to request their jury services be deferred until a later late.
To ensure the court system is maximizing its effectiveness with the new safety precautions, all safety features will be evaluated.
