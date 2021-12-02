Juvenile eluding police found with handgun, drugs, counterfeit money

MARIANNA — A juvenile driver attempting to elude law enforcement Wednesday was found in possession of a handgun, marijuana, $1,300 in cash and more than $1,200 in counterfeit money.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy with the department attempted to conduct a traffic stop Wednesday on a vehicle with a stolen affixed registration.

In an attempt to evade the deputy, the driver began using the shoulder of the roadway, passing other motorists at a high rate of speed, according to law enforcement. The vehicle was pursued for approximately four miles before coming to a stop in a field near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Highway 73 North in Marianna.

The driver fled on foot and the K-9 Tracking Unit was requested and responded. The suspect was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle.

Narcotics K-9 Rocky was also deployed and presented a positive alert for the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted, which uncovered a 9mm handgun, 16 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, approximately $1,300 in U.S. currency, and $1,240 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

The driver was identified as a male juvenile and was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile Delinquent, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Reckless Driving, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, No Valid Driver License, and Resisting Without Violence.