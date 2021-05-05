K-9 apprehends Dothan man after he breaks into ex’s house, leading to arrest

A Dothan man was captured by police after a K-9 found him hiding in a woman’s house.
Hakeem Rayshon Saadiq Debose, 23, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 900 block of North Herring Street.
“Debose entered the residence through a window with an intent to assault the victim,” Owens said. “When police got there, the resident was outside and the suspect was still inside.”
A K-9 apprehended Debose inside the house. After Debose was treated for dog bites, he was arrested and charged.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.