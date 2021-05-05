 Skip to main content
K-9 apprehends Dothan man after he breaks into ex’s house, leading to arrest
A Dothan man was captured by police after a K-9 found him hiding in a woman’s house.

Hakeem Rayshon Saadiq Debose, 23, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 900 block of North Herring Street.

“Debose entered the residence through a window with an intent to assault the victim,” Owens said. “When police got there, the resident was outside and the suspect was still inside.”

A K-9 apprehended Debose inside the house. After Debose was treated for dog bites, he was arrested and charged.

