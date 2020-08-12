Kenneth Glasgow arrested again; state seeks to revoke bond

Prosecutors want to revoke the freedom of a community activist released on bond following a 2018 capital murder charge and January drug charge after he was arrested again Tuesday for possession of crack cocaine.

Kenneth Glasgow, 55, of Dothan, was charged with possession of a controlled substance during a routine traffic stop by a K9 officer. "During the stop, the K9 alerted on the vehicle and the officer located crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash," Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover said.

Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday seeking revocation of Glasgow's bond. Tuesday's charges mark Glasgow's second arrest on drug charges since he has been free following charges in the shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings in 2018. Prosecutors moved to revoke his bond on the murder charge earlier this year after Glasgow was arrested on Jan. 18, 2020, and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. The court took no action on that motion and released Glasgow on bond for the January drug charges; prosecutors now seek to revoke that bond.