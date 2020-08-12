Kenneth Glasgow arrested again; state seeks to revoke bond

Prosecutors want to revoke the freedom of a community activist released on bond following a 2018 capital murder charge and January drug charge after he was arrested again Tuesday for possession of crack cocaine.
Kenneth Glasgow, 55, of Dothan, was charged with possession of a controlled substance during a routine traffic stop by a K9 officer. "During the stop, the K9 alerted on the vehicle and the officer located crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash," Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover said.
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday seeking revocation of Glasgow's bond. Tuesday's charges mark Glasgow's second arrest on drug charges since he has been free following charges in the shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings in 2018. Prosecutors moved to revoke his bond on the murder charge earlier this year after Glasgow was arrested on Jan. 18, 2020, and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. The court took no action on that motion and released Glasgow on bond for the January drug charges; prosecutors now seek to revoke that bond.
His capital murder charge follows an arrest in March 2018; that case is awaiting grand jury action. Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Glasgow has been involved in several community movements since being released from prison after serving time on a drug conviction in the late 1980s.
Upon his release, he founded The Ordinary People Society, a community and homeless ministry in Dothan. He has advocated for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and helped start Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan, along with his mother.
Glasgow has referred to himself as Kenny “Sharpton” Glasgow on several occasions and is believed to be the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.
Under Alabama law, murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle is considered a capital crime. A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Also, under Alabama’s complicity statute, a person believed to have aided or abetted a crime is equally liable for the underlying crime.
