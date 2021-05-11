Kinsey man arrested for shooting at people during party in Dothan

A Kinsey man was arrested after shooting at people during a party in Dothan on Sunday.
Ritevian Cortez McGhee, 26, is being charged with first-degree attempted assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said McGhee was at a party in the 100 block of Treecrest Road on Sunday when he became engaged in a disagreement with two people.
At some point, McGhee produced a 9-mm handgun and began firing at the victims who were inside a vehicle at the time. The victims were not struck, but bullets did strike two other vehicles parked on the road.
McGhee was arrested and his bonds totaled $75,000.
