 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kinsey man arrested for shooting at people during party in Dothan
0 comments
alert top story

Kinsey man arrested for shooting at people during party in Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}
Ritevian Cortez McGhee

Ritevian Cortez McGhee, 26, of Kinsey

 Sable Riley

A Kinsey man was arrested after shooting at people during a party in Dothan on Sunday.

Ritevian Cortez McGhee, 26, is being charged with first-degree attempted assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said McGhee was at a party in the 100 block of Treecrest Road on Sunday when he became engaged in a disagreement with two people.

At some point, McGhee produced a 9-mm handgun and began firing at the victims who were inside a vehicle at the time. The victims were not struck, but bullets did strike two other vehicles parked on the road.

McGhee was arrested and his bonds totaled $75,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert