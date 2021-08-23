Kinsey man arrested for stalking while out on bond for gun crimes

While out on bond for gun charges, a Kinsey man was arrested for aggravated stalking.

Ritevian Cortez McGhee, 26, was arrested on Wednesday for repeatedly and intentionally harassing a female victim by making threats to kill her and whoever she decides to date, Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Owens said McGhee was in direct violation of a protection order the victim obtained in May of this year.

At the time of his arrest, McGhee was out on bond for several charges involving an incident in which he shot at a car occupied by two people in Dothan. The bullets struck an unoccupied vehicle instead, but McGhee was arrested on attempted assault charges.

McGhee is currently in jail awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

