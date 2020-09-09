Lab owner accused of falsifying results pleads guilty

A Dale County lab owner could spend up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to perjury and forgery charges related to falsifying results of drug tests.

Brandy Murrah Williams, 36, of Clopton, who was arrested on 16 misdemeanor forgery counts in Ozark and one felony charge of first-degree perjury, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday on the felony charge and 12 months on each misdemeanor charge to run concurrently. She is owner of A&J Lab Collections, which provided drug-screen reports and paternity-test results to the Dale County Department of Human Resources.

Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams previously told the Dothan Eagle that the investigation could provide evidence that parents were denied custody of their children in Dale County due to falsified drug-screen results.

“Ms. Williams’ perjury charge is a result of her testifying under oath that drug tests she administered to a father and his children confirmed the father and the children had been exposed to methamphetamines,” Adams said.