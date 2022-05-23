Law enforcement hunting for attempted murder suspect

MALVERN—Law enforcement is still looking for a suspect wanted on two counts of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in Geneva County over the weekend.

James Quadarius Thomas, 28, is wanted in connection to a Saturday night shooting on Geneva County Road 68 in Malvern.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the shooting of one person and the assault of another by the suspect were related to a domestic situation. Thomas, Helms said, is from Houston County.

“Law enforcement is currently actively hunting him,” Helms said. “Our victims are in good shape and should make good recoveries.”

According to Helms and local media reports, the suspect shot one person with an AR-15 and then assaulted another person before fleeing. Helms said the initial call came in before 9 p.m. The incident occurred just a few miles from the Geneva County and Houston County line where County Road 68 becomes Trawick Road in Houston County.

Helms said Thomas was actually out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Those with any information can call 334-684-6947 and press 0 for Geneva County Center 911. You can also call your local law enforcement agency.