Law enforcement seize THC-laced candy

GENEVA – Area law enforcement agencies are warning that there may be candy for sale that is laced with THC, a psychoactive component of marijuana.

Geneva Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Drug Task Force Region B held a press conference Tuesday to make the community aware of the recent arrest of three Geneva adults — Brandi Cardwell, Zaric Cardwell, and Steven Horsby — and a 16-year-old juvenile, who face a variety of drug charges.

According to law enforcement, the laced candy looks like candy purchased from a store.

“We want parents and teenagers to play close attention to candy packages purchased,” Dale/Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams said. “One of the packages I looked at clearly lists it contains THC, but some packages do not list THC on the labeling. I know these types of candies are designed to attract your people. So, please pay attention and be mindful of where or from whom you purchase candy.”

The arrests follow a four-week investigation, Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons said.