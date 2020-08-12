Law enforcement seize THC-laced candy

GENEVA – Area law enforcement agencies are warning that there may be candy for sale that is laced with THC, a psychoactive component of marijuana.
Geneva Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Drug Task Force Region B held a press conference Tuesday to make the community aware of the recent arrest of three Geneva adults — Brandi Cardwell, Zaric Cardwell, and Steven Horsby — and a 16-year-old juvenile, who face a variety of drug charges.
According to law enforcement, the laced candy looks like candy purchased from a store.
“We want parents and teenagers to play close attention to candy packages purchased,” Dale/Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams said. “One of the packages I looked at clearly lists it contains THC, but some packages do not list THC on the labeling. I know these types of candies are designed to attract your people. So, please pay attention and be mindful of where or from whom you purchase candy.”
The arrests follow a four-week investigation, Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons said.
“This investigation stems from a recent death and several complaints we have received,” Clemmons said. “During the investigation several search warrants were executed which resulted in the four arrests.” Additional arrests are expected.
Adams stressed his office and local law enforcement agencies would not tolerate THC lased candy being sold to children. “Once the kids are hooked on it and can’t find any more, they turn to other drugs to find that feeling, including prescription pills, cocaine, or methamphetamine.
“I want anyone who may be distributing these drugs to know the courts and the prison systems look at distributing drugs very different than using drugs,” Adams said. "That's something to think about."
