Lawyers file to reduce bond for former Wallace teacher jailed for sex crimes

New attorneys for a former Wallace Community College instructor jailed for sex crimes involving a child filed motion requesting bond reduction this week.

Police arrested 38-year-old Kimberly Sonanstine of Ozark on 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of traveling to meet a child for a sex act, and eight counts of second-degree sodomy.

Sonanstine, who taught biology, at is no longer employed at Wallace following her arrest, according to school officials.

In a motion filed this week, lawyers said the bond amounts totaling $500,000 in her case are excessive and Sonanstine is unable to post bond.

Defense attorneys argued that Sonanstine, a lifelong resident of Dale County, is not a flight risk or danger to the community, has no prior criminal record, and the allegations that form the basis for the charges allegedly occurred approximately five years ago, according to court documents.

“Her continued incarceration during the pendency of the trial of the above-styled causes will serve no purpose other than to impair her ability to mount a defense to the alleged crimes for which she has been charged,” the motion states.