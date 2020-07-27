Local News Briefs
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
July 24-26
» Romello Reynolds, 24, of Dothan; shooting into occupied vehicle
» Willie Covington, 37, of Dothan; second-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance
» Bruce Lee Bean, 41, of Dothan; possession of methamphetamine
» Keri Elizabeth Huzey, 45, of Dothan; possession of methamphetamine
» Cory Gray, 20, of Dothan; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle
» Shannon Nicole Sexton, 33, of Russellville; possession of synthetic narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree burglary, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card
» Tyrone Snell, 61, of Dothan; first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree rape
» Cecil Hill, 54, of Dothan; possession of synthetic narcotics
DUIs
» Jerod Lewis Maddox, 25, of Cottonwood
» Cedric Jackson, 28, of Dothan
Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.