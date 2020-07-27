You are the owner of this article.
Local News Briefs
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

July 24-26

» Romello Reynolds, 24, of Dothan; shooting into occupied vehicle

» Willie Covington, 37, of Dothan; second-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance

» Bruce Lee Bean, 41, of Dothan; possession of methamphetamine

» Keri Elizabeth Huzey, 45, of Dothan; possession of methamphetamine

» Cory Gray, 20, of Dothan; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle

» Shannon Nicole Sexton, 33, of Russellville; possession of synthetic narcotic, possession of methamphetamine, second-degree burglary, three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card

» Tyrone Snell, 61, of Dothan; first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree rape

» Cecil Hill, 54, of Dothan; possession of synthetic narcotics

DUIs

» Jerod Lewis Maddox, 25, of Cottonwood

» Cedric Jackson, 28, of Dothan

