Lowes shoplifter caught red-handed

A Dothan man faces multiple theft charges after being caught red-handed shoplifting from a Dothan Lowes Home Improvement Monday.

Pierce Miller, 62, is charged with four counts of third-degree theft of property.

According to police, Miller has shoplifted multiple times from the retailer during the time frame of Aug. 28-Sept. 4.

“We have Mr. Miller captured on video surveillance on numerous occasions shoplifting from Lowes,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said. “While the investigation was ongoing, Mr. Miller visited the store Monday and was caught red-handed shoplifting. He was apprehended without incident.”

Police say Miller has allegedly stolen multiple items carrying a value of $3,000.

Miller is out of jail on bonds totaling $4,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.