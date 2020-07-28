Man accused of beating, robbing victim for two beers

A Dothan man faces a robbery charge after police say he robbed, beat, and stole the victim’s beer Monday.
Charles Glenn Sapp, 44, is charged with first-degree robbery.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. Sapp allegedly approached a victim in the 300 block of North Alice Street where he allegedly robbed the victim by holding a sharp object to the victim’s throat, punched the victim in the face, and stole the victim’s beer.”
The victim was treated for minor injuries.
Sapp is in the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
