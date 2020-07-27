You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle
0 comments

Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot twice at a vehicle in the 1200 block of Franklin Street with a Glock handgun, damaging a vehicle but missing the person inside.

Romello Reynolds, 24, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

“During the investigation it was determined Reynolds allegedly shot at the vehicle twice, with both bullets striking the victim’s back window,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The victim was not injured.

Man arrested after shooting at occupied vehicle; vehicle damaged

Romello Reynolds

 Houston County Jail

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News