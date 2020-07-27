Man accused of shooting at occupied vehicle

A Dothan man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot twice at a vehicle in the 1200 block of Franklin Street with a Glock handgun, damaging a vehicle but missing the person inside.
Romello Reynolds, 24, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
“During the investigation it was determined Reynolds allegedly shot at the vehicle twice, with both bullets striking the victim’s back window,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said.
The victim was not injured.
