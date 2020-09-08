 Skip to main content
Man accused of stealing vehicle; arrested
A Dothan man faces theft charges after police say he allegedly stole a 2016 white Buick Verano from the 3000 block of South Oates Street.

Joshua Eric Fee, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree theft of property.

“During the investigatio,n surveillance camera footage was reviewed and the footage captured Fee committing the crime,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “An address was provided to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and when a deputy arrived to that address the vehicle was located near the area and Fee was in possession of the vehicle’s keys.”

Fee is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Joshua Eric Fee

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
