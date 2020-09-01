Man accused of using someone else’s credit card to go shopping; arrested

A Dothan man was arrested Monday after police say he used someone else’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases from retailers located at Wiregrass Commons Mall.
Christopher Ray Deacon, 19, is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
“On Aug. 22, Mr. Deacon allegedly used someone’s credit card to make three unauthorized purchases totaling $240,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The purchases were made at retail stores located inside the mall.”
Police cannot verify at this time how Deacon came to have possession of the card.
Deacon is out of jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
