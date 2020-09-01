 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of using someone else’s credit card to go shopping; arrested
0 comments

Man accused of using someone else’s credit card to go shopping; arrested

Only $5 for 5 months

A Dothan man was arrested Monday after police say he used someone else’s credit card to make unauthorized purchases from retailers located at Wiregrass Commons Mall.

Christopher Ray Deacon, 19, is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

“On Aug. 22, Mr. Deacon allegedly used someone’s credit card to make three unauthorized purchases totaling $240,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “The purchases were made at retail stores located inside the mall.”

Police cannot verify at this time how Deacon came to have possession of the card.

Deacon is out of jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

Christopher Ray Deacon

Christopher Deacon

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert