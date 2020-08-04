Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend

A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say he struck the victim with an object, causing bodily harm.
Steven Tyrone Duncan, 45, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.
According to police, officers responding to the call arrived to Johnson Homes in the area of Johnson Circle, to find the suspect had fled the scene. The victim received minor injuries.
Police located Duncan a short time later. He was apprehended without incident.
Police say the couple was involved in a dating relationship.
Duncan is in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
