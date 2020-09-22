Man arrested after making illegal withdrawal from ATM

A Dothan man faces fraud charges after police say he used someone else’s bank debit card without permission.
Ronnie Eugene Morris, 56, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card/debit card.
“During the investigation it was determined, that on Monday, Mr. Morris used the victim’s debit card in the 500 block of West Main Street where he withdrew $20 without the victim’s permission,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
According to Owens, during a conversation with law enforcement Morris admitted to committing the crime. Additional charges could be forthcoming.
